Quin Brunner acclaimed as Beloit’s resident ‘joy bringer’

Called a “joy bringer” by one of the nominators, Quin Brunner’21 of St. Paul, Minnesota, receives this year’s Blue Skies Award.

With infectious and genuine enthusiasm for building a better community, Quin has put his energy behind the Bikeshare program, Buccaneer Boathouse, Public Art Coalition, the Powerhouse, and much more.

Quin graduates with a self-designed interdisciplinary studies major in Community Development, an impressive resume of hands-on leadership experiences, and a very bright future.

The Warren Miller Blue Skies Award recognizes a graduate who fosters good cheer and saving grace in our everyday lives on campus. Its namesake is a 1960 graduate whose New Yorker magazine cartoons brought smiles to faces for decades.