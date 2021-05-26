Superior Murphy’21 takes top prize for academics and community service

Her exemplary academic work is complemented by her leadership experiences on campus and in her chosen fields, politics and immigration law.

Law school and a Ph.D. program are up next for Superior on her path to practicing immigration law and pursuing a political career. One of her advisors says, “I won’t be surprised if we end up calling her Madam President.”

The Martha Peterson Prize honors Beloit’s seventh president by singling out a graduate with outstanding academic achievements and active contributions to the campus community.