Nine students inducted into the national political science honor society in 2021

Nine Beloit College students were inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha, the national political science honor society, on May 20th.

Standing with Professor Rongal Watson in front of MI are our new inductees, from left to right: Matthew Elliott, Sy Dragon (inducted in 2020), Regina Guehlstorf (inducted in 2020), Sam Peters, Aryssa Harris, Layna Thompson, Phidor Kong, Prof. Watson, Sakshi Mundhra, Gisela Sarabia-Sandoval, and Emily Fulcher. Cindy Chen and Macy Pedersen are also new members.

Pablo Toral