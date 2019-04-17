Rigorous Academics and Group Work

Lauren Glaser’20, through opportunities to play basketball and join a sorority, recognized how to best work as a part of a team, a skill she will take into her work in pre-health.

Class Year: 2020

Major: Molecular, Cellular, and Integrative Biology

Hometown: Inverness, IL

How did you hear about Beloit? What made you excited to come here?

Honestly, I didn’t know about Beloit until I got recruited to play here. I remember getting a card in the mail and my family was excited about the academics. So then we visited and I loved it here – the campus and all. It excited me that a school, with such a good academic reputation, wanted me. I met the basketball girls and they instantly felt like family. Touring the science center was great, I knew I wanted to study biology and the building is really pretty.

What kind of activities are you involved with on campus?

I’m involved in a variety of things on campus including being on the women’s basketball team and a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. I’m a part of the pre-health professionals club, secretary of Rho Lambda National Sorority Leadership Recognition Society, Mortar Board, and the student athlete bible study. I’m also an Intramural Sports coordinator as well as a Girls and Women in Science volunteer coordinator.

What off-campus opportunities have you enjoyed?

Off campus, I work at a nursing home. It was considered a pre-health professions kind of job because I went through all the training CNA’s go through. I am also an Assistant Tournament Director for a basketball group (One Day Shootouts). They’re in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Texas. While I’m here they send me to locations in Wisconsin, but when I’m home they send me to locations in IL. I also just got accepted to an Atlantis Fellowship which provides shadowing opportunities in international hospitals for pre-med and pre-health students. This summer, I will be going to Albacete, Spain to shadow doctors for three weeks!

What has been your favorite class so far?

My favorite class so far has been cell biology. I absolutely love Rachel Bergstrom! She’s a rockstar, and one of my favorite professors. She is always willing to help, is super optimistic, and very passionate about biology and her students. I learned so much in that class.

What has been your most unexpected Beloit experience?



Honestly joining a sorority. My older sisters were both Greek but they went to huge schools where it was mandatory for a social life it seemed. I was encouraged by some of my teammates to rush and I decided to go and I shopped around. And when I walked into Kappa Delta everyone was super kind and sweet. And everyone I’ve met and talked to has been great. I wanted to branch out and meet people outside of the basketball team, and it’s probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

What’s been your biggest academic challenge?

I’m a very independent person, and I don’t like to ask for help, so learning to do that was my biggest challenge. I was encouraged by my coach to get a tutor for a class. I was getting a B in the class and she encouraged me to get a tutor to get the A. I went through a time of embarrassment, and then acceptance, to take advantage of those resources. Help is ok, and I realized maybe I do need some help sometimes, so I don’t have to take this all on my own.

Where is your favorite space on campus?

Kappa Delta has been my favorite place on campus because I get to be with my sisters all the time, and there is always someone around to hangout with or vent to.

Where are you and your friends on Saturday night?

On a Saturday night my friends and I are usually hanging out in the townhouses. It’s typically my teammates and me, and some other athletes and teams. Some Saturday’s we will go to the parties fraternities host.

What would your advice be to future Beloiters?

You get out what you put in. Once I opened myself up a bit more after my first year, I was able to take advantage of all the opportunities Beloit has to offer. I really just put myself out there and let myself be a little uncomfortable in order to grow.

How do you think Beloit has prepared you?

Beloit really emphasizes group work, and at first that was really frustrating but in the same way that has pushed me. I realize now that’s how the job world works, and you have to work with all kinds of people and personalities. Learning how to take the initiative and communicate effectively will pay off in the “real world.” So that emphasis and the rigor of academics has really prepared me for the job world. Playing basketball and juggling school and athletics has taught me how to manage my time and has taught me how to deal with adversity, everyday someone might be sick or you might have a test on a game day, but you learn how to adapt and work with what you’ve got with challenges all the time.

What’s next for you?

I would really like to continue school in a Physician’s Assistant program.