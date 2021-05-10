Clare Lanaghan’18 wins NSF Graduate Fellowship

Clare Lanaghan (Physics’18) recently learned that she received a prestigious NSF Graduate Research Fellowship to support her doctoral studies in mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan.

Calre Lanagan’18 majored in physics at Beloit, after which she completed a masters degree in mechanical engineering at Iowa State University in 2020. Clare is now a PhD student in mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan in the Dasgupta Research Group, which is working on a perovskite solar cell manufacturing and encapsulation project. Clare’s doctoral studies are being supported by a prestigious National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship.