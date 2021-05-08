Elena Patilliet Posla’22 awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal

This is the highest honor Congress may bestow upon a youth civilian.

Established by the United States Congress in 1979, the Congressional Award recognizes “initiative, service, and achievement in young people” who reach excellence in voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition/exploration. Elena will be recognized at the annual Gold Medal Ceremony this summer. Elena is a junior majoring in International Relations with a focus in Middle-Eastern studies. She speaks four languages and is currently learning Arabic. She is the daughter and sister of two Beloit College alumni. For Elena, the sky is no limit.