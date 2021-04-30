Fred Burwell’86 was recently promoted to the position of Archivist Emeritus; his work mentoring students has been invaluable.

Fred Burwell’86 was recently awarded the title of Archivist Emeritus at Beloit College after 34 years curating the documents, photographs, and official records that preserve Beloit’s institutional memory. Fred’s capacious memory for every aspect of the history of the college and his meticulous attention to preserving every detail of that history has allowed students and other researchers to tell countless stories about our past. He taught and mentored dozens of students and student workers, many of whom have gone on to careers in libraries, archives, and museums. His beloved “Fridays with Fred” columns contain images and stories that have given students, alumni, faculty, and staff a deeper understanding of Beloit’s past–and how it might inform our present and our future.



For more about Fred’s long career and about the Archives, see this article in a recent issue of the Beloit Magazine.

Ellen Joyce