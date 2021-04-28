Beloit Powerhouse earns statewide recognition

Top of page

Beloit College

The Beloit Powerhouse won two awards for Best Public-Private Partnership and Best Adaptive Reuse Project at the Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony this month. The ceremony is hosted by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). According to a press release, the ceremony recognizes Wisconsin Main Street volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts of communities in Wisconsin in 2020.
April 28, 2021

Aerial view of the Beloit College Powerhouse

