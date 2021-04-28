Beloit Powerhouse earns statewide recognition
The Beloit Powerhouse won two awards for Best Public-Private Partnership and Best Adaptive Reuse Project at the Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony this month. The ceremony is hosted by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). According to a press release, the ceremony recognizes Wisconsin Main Street volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts of communities in Wisconsin in 2020.
