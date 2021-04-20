International Friday: Nature Appreciation

In honor of Earth Week, we collected photos from Beloiters that reflect the beauty of nature and the wonders it holds. The images serve as an invitation to reflect on our relationship to the planet and the impacts of our actions on our shared home.



Thank you to everyone who participated!

Credit: Paula Richeson“North of Banff National Park, a stop on Icefield’s Parkway. It is is one of the most beautiful highways/areas we have ever explored.”

Credit: Dori Botts

“This is the sunset over Lake Michigan at my family’s home in Holland, Michigan. This property has been in my family for over 125 years and I am so grateful to go there when I can to take in the breathtaking landscape. This place is a reminder of the beauty in the world and going there is all about family and togetherness.”

Credit: Hardika Shahi Kashyap“This is Rupakot, Nepal. This is my favorite place because it’s very calming and is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to. You can see hills, lakes and mountains all together. I can’t say I’ve ever seen or visited any other place like this.”

Credit: Ashley Baker“I took this picture whilst mopping the 1st floor science center entry way on March 29th, 2021. One of the things I love most about my job as a housekeeper here, is that no matter what building I may be in, in the morning (I am a floater and therefore am placed anywhere and everywhere to clean according to the call-ins of the day), I can always catch a glimpse of the beautiful sunrise that mother nature has to offer every morning highlighting our beautiful campus here at Beloit College.”

Credit: Chelsea Hilda Gaju

Lake Kivu, Gisenyi, Rwanda.

Credit: Maria Elvira Lopez’21“Flooding forest in the Cuyabeno Wildlife Conservation Area, Ecuador. The river’s water in this area is unusually dark due to the organic compounds released by decomposing vegetation, which creates perfect reflections between the water and the sky. It one of the most magical places I have ever visited.”

Credit: Galen Anton Alaks“Here is a painting of a trail in Pennsylvania. I was in the midst of college applications and searches at this time, so the trail offered a great change of pace. Walking on it really helped me relax. It was a grueling trail, too! I remember that I felt the more clarity and motivation while in the forest than I had in a long time, and it helped me push through and eventually end up at Beloit. I made this painting a few months afterwards for my mom, as she went on the trail with me.”

Credit: Elizabeth Brewer“This is the iconic oak at the Nygren Wetland, just 6 miles south of Beloit College. For years this magnificent oak was the Wetlands’ symbol, but now as it decays, instead of serving for marketing purposes, it offers habitat for a variety of creatures. The day I visited in early April and took this photo, two large groups of white pelicans had gathered in the wetland beyond the tree.”

Credit: Emily Kratz’21St. Malo, France, on the country’s northwestern border

Credit: Hernan Santacruz

“The beauty of spring at Beloit College. Seeing campus come back to life after the cold glory of winter is a sight to behold, year after year. The pink perfection pictured here grows near the Morse Library every year. Stop by and admire the loveliness around you when you can.”

Credit: Beth Dougherty“The Oregon coast - my sister, my mom, and I spent a week traveling through northern California and southern Oregon in 2017. We try and go on vacation together once a year.”

Credit: Bruce Heine

Canadian Sunset on Lake of the Woods

Credit: Bruce Heine6x6 Elk in the Rocky Mountains

Credit: Bruce HeineWolf jumping for cover in the Necedah Wild Life Area in central Wisconsin

Credit: Bruce Heine“Doe resting in my backyard in Beloit.”

Credit: Bruce HeineFawn hiding by a tree in Beloit

