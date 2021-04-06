Where to Eat in Downtown Beloit

Visiting for the first time? Here are some of the can’t-miss spots near campus that the locals recommend.

We’re putting this one right at the top where it belongs. Ask any student where to grab a quick bite, and we guarantee they’ll mention this place. The authentic Mexican menu is beloved on campus. 946 Wisconsin Ave.

Afterwards, here’s where to go for dessert. With a menu of gourmet popcorn, espresso, candy, ice cream, and milkshakes, this is where to get your sweets. 431 E. Grand Ave.

THE fun, divey campus bar featuring trivia, darts, pool tables, and live music. Best of all, it’s staffed by students, so it’s full of friendly faces. 708 Clary St.

WiFi, comfortable seating, and inexpensive-but-quality coffee makes this the perfect place for studying. Smoothies and breakfast items round out the menu. 408 Pleasant St.

Yes, there is Japanese fare in the area, and it’s awesome. Great option for take-out and delivery, too. 430 E. Grand Ave.

Ever had a stuffed burger before? It’s a patty filled with melted cheese on the inside, in true Wisconsin fashion. 430 E. Grand Ave.

