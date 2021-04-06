Top of page

Beloit College

Where to Eat in Downtown Beloit

Visiting for the first time? Here are some of the can’t-miss spots near campus that the locals recommend.

Super Tacos Y Tortas El Neno

We’re putting this one right at the top where it belongs. Ask any student where to grab a quick bite, and we guarantee they’ll mention this place. The authentic Mexican menu is beloved on campus. 946 Wisconsin Ave.

Flying Pig Treat Shop

Afterwards, here’s where to go for dessert. With a menu of gourmet popcorn, espresso, candy, ice cream, and milkshakes, this is where to get your sweets. 431 E. Grand Ave.

Coughy Haus

THE fun, divey campus bar featuring trivia, darts, pool tables, and live music. Best of all, it’s staffed by students, so it’s full of friendly faces. 708 Clary St.

Blue Collar Coffee Co.

WiFi, comfortable seating, and inexpensive-but-quality coffee makes this the perfect place for studying. Smoothies and breakfast items round out the menu. 408 Pleasant St.

Zen Sushi & Grill

Yes, there is Japanese fare in the area, and it’s awesome. Great option for take-out and delivery, too. 430 E. Grand Ave.

Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar

Ever had a stuffed burger before? It’s a patty filled with melted cheese on the inside, in true Wisconsin fashion. 430 E. Grand Ave.

Ready to see Beloit for yourself? Schedule your in-person or virtual tour at beloit.edu/visit-campus.

April 06, 2021

