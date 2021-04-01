International Friday: Collaborative Online Learning

Top of page

During the first mod of the spring 2021 semester, Gabriela Cerghedean and Robin Zebrowski took up an invitation from the Universidad San Francisco de Quito (USFQ), Ecuador, to partner with a USFQ faculty member in teaching one of their courses. USFQ had shared a list of potential faculty partners and courses. Both leapt at the opportunity, in order to give students in SPAN 105, Elementary Spanish II, and COGS 260, Cyborg Brains & Hybrid Minds, a chance to learn with students located in another country.

