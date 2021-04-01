International Friday: Collaborative Online Learning

Robin: My students found it profoundly valuable to be able to discuss these topics with a very different culture. Since part of the way we ask questions about bodies and technologies involves a pretty serious analysis of the ways we label some bodies disabled and others “enhanced,” seeing that this differs across cultures and spaces really matters. (We talk about it, but hearing it from others their age directly in those places is a way more powerful way to learn it, of course). Having much more clear immediate evidence of how some things are socially constructed is immeasurably valuable in discussions like these, which can be really tricky sometimes. And especially on Zoom, a lot of students are hard to draw out into discussions when 25 of us are on a screen, and this was a stable group they could get more comfortable with to just test out their ideas. I think the biggest benefit to my collaborator’s students was at least in part the fact that they were getting real practice speaking in English about these topics (since they’re generally all non-native English speakers). A lot of these topics are kind of technical, and so the language piece was probably not trivial to them. But they also brought such valuable perspectives to the conversations that I expect the benefits to my students were similar to the benefits to the other class.

Gabriela: The greatest benefit for Beloit and USFQ students from COIL was the opportunity to connect across the world with peers who are sharing a similar experience: learning a foreign language. Being together as non-natives of the other language provided comfort when speaking. Who else would have better understood the nervousness and uncertainty that my Spanish 105 students confessed they were feeling the first day than the USFQ learners of English? At the end of Mod 1 both groups had managed to become more confident and improved their speaking abilities. In their own words: they made friends, learned about Ecuadorian culture, traditions, used new grammatical expressions, were engaged and exposed to idiomatic expressions, were intrigued about different celebrations, and surprised about similar taste in music, art, movies, literature, etc. In sum, BC & USFQ were positively surprised and cherished the fact that they were able to communicate, understand each other and be part of a conversation for 1 hour with a native speaker. Also, they discovered many things about themselves when learning about the Ecuadorian perspective and acquired intercultural knowledge.

USFQ: “For us, this course was very “chevere” jajaja and also useful because we learned and had so much fun, it’s sometimes different and it gives us the knowledge that we don’t get in a normal class.” Beloit: “Thursdays allowed us to make new friends, it was a good experience that connected us with students from Ecuador; we enjoyed the cultural lessons; gained confidence in speaking in Spanish and meeting students from another country.”]





