International Friday: Music from Around the World

Samuel (“Sammy”) Schacter’22 talks about music around the world and his role as a program director at WBCR-90.3 . Enjoy the playlist found here of music from more than 110 countries. Thanks go to WBCR’s 2021 spring semester staff for their work compiling it.

WBCR's record collection

Credit: Syd Ortiz’21 World Map record player

Credit: Copyright © 2021 City Slang.

OIE: What are some of your favorite music influences from around the world? How do your musical influences inspire your own creative practice in music and in life?

SS: So, firstly, I started playing saxophone in middle school, but I didn’t really get into jazz music until high school. I instantly fell in love with the complexity of it all. People say that jazz is musicians’ music, and I can totally see why.: Jazz music came from New Orleans, Louisiana here in the United States but has spread all over the world. To every country that jazz has spread to, musicians have mixed in their own cultural influences, instruments, rhythms, ideas, and artistry. As a guitarist, some of my favorite music comes from Brazil. I personally quite like Bossa Nova, which hails from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Some of my favorites include the classic Getz/Gilberto album in which João Gilberto sings and plays guitar and Stan Getz plays saxophone. I also really like Carlos Lyra, especially his album E No Entanto É Preciso Cantar.

WBCR studio

Credit: Keith Spindle’23

OIE: Nice! What have you learned about music, about the world, or about anything else from listening to international music as a part of your role as Director of World Music with WBCR?

SS: One thing that I have learned is how vague and broad and US-centric the term “World music” is. There’s so much music in our world, and so many genres that sound and emulate expression differently and fantastically.

OIE: Very true! Music has always been such an important part of human culture, and we learn so much from all kinds of music. That said, some people may shy away from listening to music that is from cultures or countries outside of their own, or that might be performed in an unfamiliar language. What would you say to those people?

SS: Immersing yourself in music from other cultures, countries, and languages outside of your own is important for personal growth!

OIE: Thank you - we agree with that sentiment.

Eva Haykin’21

By: Eva Haykin'21