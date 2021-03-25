Beloiters aren’t ‘just a number’

Briana Artega felt Beloit’s sense of community long before visiting campus. Now, as a first-year student, she says Beloit’s supportive environment has helped her grow.

For Briana Artega, two passions were at the core of her college search. The California native wants to pursue a career in physical therapy, with collegiate athletics as a bonus. Now, she is enjoying both passions almost 2,000 miles away from home at Beloit.

“Academics were always my first focus. Then I came to Beloit and I got to play both of my sports, which is even more amazing,” describes Artega.

As a member of the women’s soccer and softball teams, Artega says support is a reason she is a Beloiter. “My coach first saw me play [soccer] in San Diego. I went on and tore my ACL my junior year, and Beloit stuck with me the whole way through recovery,” she recalls. The interest compelled her to visit campus with her family, and the sense of encouragement didn’t stop there. As she met future professors, advisors, and teammates, she knew this was her new home.

“It was so hard to find anything that Beloit didn’t have,” she recounts. “I knew this was where I was supposed to be.”

The support Artega experienced when exploring Beloit is as prevalent in her life as a student. Transitioning to college life—including balancing school, athletics, and adjusting to her new home—was a challenge. Yet, with the guidance of her teammates, coaches, and advisors, she has developed management strategies that work for her. Small class sizes and individualized mentorship from professors has also been influential as she begins her degree in biology and explores graduate school as the next step in her pursuit of becoming a physical therapist.

“It’s crazy how supportive this school is. I know I’m not a number here,” says Artega.