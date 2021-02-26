International Friday: The Chinese Club turns 100!

Interview with Siyu Sun’21, the club’s current president.

How did you first get involved with the Club?

Siyu (right) playing the zheng or guzheng, during a Lunar New Year year event held between the Chinese Club and the Chinese Language department. Credit: Ziming Wu

I was recruited by a senior member at the Chinese Club in my first year at Beloit College. As a Chinese student, I feel the obligation to promote our culture and help people who are interested in the Chinese language and culture.

What sorts of events and activities does the club hold? Which ones are your personal favorites?

Students preforming for the 2019 Lunar New Year Event held between the Chinese Club and the Chinese language program Credit: Ziming Wu

We’ve held the language table for a few years now. It provides an opportunity for non-native speakers to say what they want at liberty.

We also hold events for traditional festivals such as the Lunar New Year, the Lantern Festival, and the Mid-Autumn Festival. My personal favorites are those which involve food. I like to share our food culture with others.

What are the club’s goals?

Pictures from the 2019 Lunar New Year Event held between the Chinese Club and the Chinese language program Credit: Ziming Wu

During the pandemic, it’s unfortunate that we cannot hold in-person events. Our short-term goal is to deliver as much fun as possible through other forms.

Last year, the Chinese Club prepared a snack package for the Mid-Autumn Festival. For this Lunar New Year, we are celebrating it by distributing free tote bags. We want to hold in-person events in the foreseeable future.

We want to bring back the lion dance team, we want to teach you how to make dumplings, we want to do movie nights and game nights… There are so many things we want to do. It’s our shared goal to continue promoting our culture and deliver happy memories.

What is something you would like students who are not part of the club to know?

Pictures from the 2019 Lunar New Year Event held between the Chinese Club and the Chinese language program Credit: Ziming Wu

Maybe you can only say hello in Chinese; maybe the most Chinese dish you ate was the orange chicken; maybe you have never watched Chinese TV shows or movies.

We welcome every one of you to join the club! We Have Food At Every Event! (We offer hot-pot sometimes as a bonus surprise ;)



Members of the Chinese Club in 1919, the club's inaugural year.P.S. Stay tuned to Beloit College website and email for information about the Chinese Club 100th Anniversary Celebration and to request a Lunar New Year celebration tote bag if you are a current student.

To learn more about the history of the Chinese Club and its members at Beloit College, take a look at this article by Beloit College Archivist Emeritus Fred Burwell.

María Elvira López’21

