Beloit welcomes new trustees during winter session

At its winter meeting in February, the Beloit College board of trustees introduced seven new members. All of them are alumni.

During Beloit Forward initiatives in 2018 and through the early implementation of the Beloit Action Plan, Beloit’s board of trustees placed a hold on adding new members. They continued to cultivate prospective trustees with a passion for Beloit College, a set of diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, and the ability to devote time and energy to helping the college accomplish its goals.

At their Feb. 12 meeting, the trustees introduced seven new board members:

Phyllis Wolff Banucci’65

Phyllis Banucci’65Phyllis Wolff Banucci’65 is a retired human resources director and head of internal communications for ATMI, Inc., in Danbury, Conn. Now a resident of Scottsdale, she is deeply engaged with the Phoenix, Ariz., affiliate of Family Promise, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization addressing family homelessness.

In 2005, Phyllis and her husband, Gene Banucci’65, received Distinguished Service Citations, the highest award given by the Alumni Association. The Banuccis have supported music, the sciences, scholarships, and the Powerhouse at Beloit and previously served on the board. As a student, Phyllis Banucci majored in anthropology and was a member of Kappa Delta sorority.

Roy Schneiderman’77

Roy Schneiderman’77Roy Schneiderman’77 is founder and principal at San Francisco-based BardConsulting, which provides strategic real estate counsel to investors on domestic and international assignments. Previously, he was a partner at Sedway Consulting Group, a real estate economics firm.

He majored in philosophy and religious studies at Beloit, then earned an M.A. degree from Yale University in philosophy. He completed an M.B.A. from the University of California-Berkeley with a specialty in finance. Schneiderman has been an important supporter of Beloit’s philosophy department, including its prominent speaker series named for Scott Crom, a legendary philosophy professor who died in 2013.

Paul Foster’86

Paul Foster’86Paul Foster’86 is recently retired as senior vice president of Washington, D.C.-based Long and Foster Realtors, one of the largest and most successful residential real estate companies in the country. It was acquired in 2017 by HomeServices of America Inc. (a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway).

Foster majored in Spanish and international relations at Beloit and spent a semester abroad in Colombia. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. An active and generous Beloit alumnus on many fronts, he presently splits his time between Washington and Asheville, N.C.

Raj Fernando’93

Raj Fernando’93Raj Fernando’93 is the founder and CEO of Workstorm, a secure technology platform featuring a full collaboration suite with video conference, enterprise messaging, document management, and more. Previously, Fernando was CEO and founder of Chopper Trading, and he continues to be active in Democratic politics from his base in Chicago.

Fernando double majored in history and economics at Beloit, competed in track and field, and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He received a Distinguished Service Citation in 2018, the highest award given by the Beloit College Alumni Association.

Tori Key’03

Tori Key’03Tori Key’03 is a senior analyst and advisor to the chief financial officer at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C. Key previously spent a decade working for private sector consulting firms Grant Thornton LLP and Unisys Corporation, where she advised federal and state clients.

At Beloit she majored in economics and management and minored in women’s studies. She was a McNair Scholar, a senior class officer, a resident assistant, a member of Mortar Board, and a recipient of a Phi Beta Kappa key. In 2005, she earned a Master of Public Affairs degree in Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs. She served on Beloit’s alumni board from 2013-16.

Alex Catalan’10

Alex Catalan’10Alex Catalan’10 is assistant director of college counseling at The Seven Hills School in Cincinnati, Ohio. After starting his higher education career in Beloit’s Admissions Office, Catalan has worked in University of Pennsylvania graduate admissions and reviewed undergraduate applications to Yale-NUS College, a highly selective joint-venture liberal arts college in Singapore.

At Beloit, he majored in political science, served as president of student government, ambassador coordinator in Admissions, and head student orientation leader. He earned an M.S. degree in higher education from the University of Pennsylvania, where he focused on enrollment management and equity and access in higher education.

Oceana R. Gilliam’17

Oceana R. Gilliam’17Oceana R. Gilliam’17 is an account coordinator for Los Angeles-based Jarvis Communications, a public relations firm serving the wine, spirits, and travel industries.

At Beloit, she double majored in political science and Russian and was a McNair Scholar. She studied abroad in Russia and participated in the Public Policy & International Affairs Junior Summer Institute at Princeton University.

After Beloit, she earned an M.A. degree in public policy at UCLA. In that program, she and a team of her peers completed an applied project for the L.A. County Office of Youth Diversion and Development aimed at reducing the number of young people in the county justice system. It earned Highest Honors from the UCLA Public Policy department.

Susan Kasten

By: Susan Kasten