New at LITS for Spring 2021

As part of an increased emphasis on the security of campus systems and information, LITS is announcing a significant change to the process that faculty, staff, and students use to login to Beloit College computer systems - specifically, Gmail, Apporto, School Dude, Google Apps, Office 365, Moodle, Swank, and the Portal.

One of the easiest ways for hackers to gain access to a computer system is by obtaining your login credential and password. That is the primary purpose of the phishing emails that continue to land in our inboxes - getting your username and password. While we may never be able to eliminate those emails, we can provide a better method of protecting your account from hackers getting into college systems — that method is multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Beginning at 9 am on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, all Beloit College employees and students will be required to use MFA to access the Portal, Google Apps for Education, Moodle, and other campus resources.

