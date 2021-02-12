Top of page

Beloit College

HomeInternational Student Services International Friday: Celebrate Study Abroad!

International Friday: Celebrate Study Abroad!

The U.S. has declared February 22 as National Study Abroad Day. To celebrate, we asked returned study abroad students to share advice, insights, and music recommendations from their host countries.

And don’t forget: February 22 is  the Beloit College application deadline for study abroad in 2021-22.

Study Abroad: Advice & Insights

 

By: María Elvira López'21
February 12, 2021

Share:

Open gallery

Pictures from a Memorable Day

Related Stories

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×