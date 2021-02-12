International Friday: Celebrate Study Abroad!
Study Abroad: Advice & Insights
Major: Cognitive Science and Music
Minor: Journalism
Study Abroad Destination: University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand
Advice for prospective study abroad students:
If you are interested in studying abroad, start perusing some options right away. It’s never too soon to start looking. I would recommend considering places where you would genuinely like to spend time. See what activities each place has to offer as well as what the society and culture is like. Try not to think about the school aspect. Granted, you will need to study, but studying abroad is about much more than just going to school in a new location. It offers you the opportunity to live in a part of the world that is much different from what you know, giving you a more nuanced perspective on yourself and the world.
Insight:
Major: Environmental Studies and Studio Art
Study Abroad Destination: Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso, Valparaíso, Chile
Advice for prospective study abroad students:
1) If you are applying to countries where visas are needed, research the visa application process thoroughly and well in advance. 2) Seek guidance and resources for the application process from OIE! And 3) try many new things while abroad.
Major: Environmental Biology
Study Abroad Destination: University of Otago, New Zealand
Advice for prospective study abroad students:
Start planning. Get ready to explore!
Insight:
New Zealand has the longest name of a town in the world: 85 characters! Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupo-kaiwhenuakitanatahu
Major: Literary Studies and Creative Writing
Minor: History
Study Abroad Destination: University College Cork, Ireland
Advice for prospective study abroad students:
I never thought that I would love traveling before I studied abroad, but college is the perfect time to try living in a different part of the world. It can sound scary or risky or hard at first, but if you are even a little bit interested in learning more, reach out to OIE and start doing your own research. You might surprise yourself!
Insight:
Even though my time abroad was cut off short by the pandemic, it’s amazing how much I was still able to see and do. I went on a few amazing weekend trips to cities and rural towns, as well as had fun seeing lots of local music, art and culture in Cork.
Major: Molecular cellular integrative Biology
Study Abroad Destination: Copenhagen, Denmark
Advice for prospective study abroad students:
You might be scared, but do it. I remember being so excited but when the time came to fly away and move into my housing in Denmark, I felt like throwing up. I was not feeling good about my decision right away- I was scared. However bad those feelings were, I would relive them. They don’t last long and after I got past them, I had the best experiences of my life. All the fear and worry fade away when you let yourself take in the beauty around you.
Insight:
Major: International Relations
Study Abroad Destination:Goldsmiths University, London, UK
Advice for prospective study abroad students:
Explore the university and the country as much as you can!
Insight:
Something I was able to do because I studied abroad was to gain independence and confidence in myself. I had to navigate a new environment in which the teaching style was different but also my environment was different. The culture and language were different than what I was used to. Although it was challenging at first I am now comfortable to go out of my comfort zone.
Major: International Relations
Minor: German
Study Abroad Destination: Philipps-Universitat Marburg, Marburg, Germany
Advice for prospective study abroad students:
Really embrace the culture and/or language of where you are. Immersing myself in my surrounding helped me feel more comfortable speaking and interacting with the language.
Major: Political Science and French
Study Abroad Destination: Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Rennes, Rennes, France
Advice for prospective study abroad students:
Get involved outside of classes! Some of the highlights of my short time in France came from the volunteer work I did or events I attended in the city outside of school. Also print out a few pictures to bring as room decor, so it feels more homey.
Insight:
During our two-week international student orientation, my French language teacher taught us a traditional Breton dance, and then had us dance together. At the time I felt so silly and self-conscious but looking back, it was a really fun activity!
Major: International Relations, Russian language, Environmental Justice
Study Abroad Destination: Russian State University for the Humanities
Advice for prospective study abroad students:
Don’t let the uncertainties of studying abroad prevent you from doing it. There will definitely be challenges along the way but you are more than capable of overcoming them and those are the things that make you grow the most. You will definitively not regret it; just have faith in yourself.
Insight:
There was this little park in front of the university where I would sometimes go in the mornings to play my ukulele. There were always a bunch of mom taking their babies out for a walk there and little by little they would start gathering their strollers around me and hearing me sing. I have terrible stage fright and had never sung for strangers before, but preforming for this peculiar and supportive crowd always made my day.
Major: Biology
Minor: Chemistry
Advice for prospective virtual international internship participants:
Do it! I would definitely recommend this to others. You learn a lot about other cultures and develop your professional persona.
Insight:
I had the opportunity to be part of a Clinical Biochemistry team at King’s College Hospital in London. In addition to helping with the team’s data analytics, I participated in meetings discussing Covid-19 and BMI . I got a lot better at interviewing and sharing my personal story in a unique and knowledgeable way.
