International Friday: Celebrate Study Abroad!

Major: Literary Studies and Creative Writing

Minor: History

Study Abroad Destination: University College Cork, Ireland

Advice for prospective study abroad students:

I never thought that I would love traveling before I studied abroad, but college is the perfect time to try living in a different part of the world. It can sound scary or risky or hard at first, but if you are even a little bit interested in learning more, reach out to OIE and start doing your own research. You might surprise yourself!

Insight:

Even though my time abroad was cut off short by the pandemic, it’s amazing how much I was still able to see and do. I went on a few amazing weekend trips to cities and rural towns, as well as had fun seeing lots of local music, art and culture in Cork.

To make the most of the abrupt end to our time in Ireland, a few friends and I took a day trip to the nearby port town of Kinsale. Of course, my last day was the sunniest and warmest of the whole trip! We saw old forts, stuck our toes in the freezing water, and explored the town. A bittersweet end to a wonderful few months!

Kinsale Bay

Colorful Street in Kinsale