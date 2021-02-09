How the secular becomes religious

Kaveri Sarkar’20 recently had an article examining the current political climate in India published in the Pi Sigma Alpha Undergraduate Journal of Politics.

The Pi Sigma Alpha Undergraduate Journal of Politics is the leading undergraduate journal in the field of political science. The latest issue received over a hundred submissions. Kaveri’s article is based on her senior thesis, which she completed as part of the capstone for her international relations major in the spring semester of 2020.

While at Beloit College, Kaveri also earned a second major in psychology. She is currently a project assistant at the Atlantic Council´s South Asia Center. She will be pursuing a PhD at one of the leading PhD programs in political science in the country next year, but has yet to decide which one.

Read “Religious Nationalism, Securitization Narratives, and Hindu-Muslim Tensions in India, 2015-2020” by Kaveri Sarkar’20