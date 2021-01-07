Beloit College and Sun Prairie High School Announce New Full Tuition Scholarship for Graduating Students

Beloit College, a Wisconsin-based liberal arts college recognized for its innovative curriculum, today announces the launch of a new, full-tuition scholarship for graduating college-bound seniors from Sun Prairie High School. The scholarship covers 100% of tuition expenses for four years.

The scholarship is made possible through the generosity of Legacy.com CEO and Founder Stopher Bartol and his wife, Sheryl. Stopher Bartol is an alumnus of both Sun Prairie High School and Beloit College. His mother, Louette Bartol, was a long-time English teacher at Sun Prairie High School. The scholarship will be awarded to one student who applies to Beloit by the Regular Decision deadline each year and is admitted to the college.

“The many experiences, lessons, and values I gained from my time at Beloit College helped pave the path forward for my success as an entrepreneur and in life,” said Bartol. “I hope this scholarship provides the same rewarding opportunity to a young student who embodies the mission of Beloit College.”

The scholarship recipient will be selected based on the overall strength of their application, with input from recommenders and the Beloit College Admission Committee.

“We are thrilled by this generous donation from Stopher that allows a deserving Sun Prairie High School student to attend Beloit College,” said Leslie Davidson, Beloit’s vice president for enrollment. “We are excited to work with Sun Prairie High School to identify students who embody the values of Beloit College.”

A liberal arts college near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, Beloit has made national headlines this past year for its innovative and proactive response to addressing the pandemic. In April 2020, it announced its Beloit Action Plan, which included launching numerous programs designed to address societal and economic concerns facing students and parents as a result of COVID-19.

This included converting its standard academic year into Mods: 7.5-week, two-course modules that allow for intense focus. Breaking the semester into two halves, with two courses each, helps minimize disruption should a change from in-person to remote learning occur mid-semester. Beloit was the first college in the nation to revise its semester in this way in response to the pandemic.