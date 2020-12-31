Faculty-student publication on re-imagining archaeology courses

Our very own Dr. Shannon M. Fie, along with former visiting assistant professor Dr. Kylie Quave, and alumni AmySue Greiff (’18), and Drew Agnew (’18), recently published “Centering the Margins.”

This collaboration between professors and students explains how they use “anti-colonial and decolonial theories to explain the urgency of revising the introductory archaeology curriculum for promoting equity in the discipline and beyond.” They’ve collaborated to re-imagine what an introductory archaeology course could be and for whom. Follow the link to the article, which was published in the journal Advances in Archaeological Practice.