International Recipe Book
Nourish yourselves and enjoy!
Family Recipes
Ingredients
- Basmati rice
- Cumin Seeds
- 1 or 2 Bay leafs
- Oil
Preparation
- Soak some good quality basmati rice.
- While it’s soaking, pour some oil in a pan. Once it’s hot enough, add cumin seeds and a bay leaf or two. Once it’s cooked enough, add the rice and fry it until it’s goldenish. You’ll know when it’s ready because you’ll smell it.
- Once it reaches that color, pour some water and cook the rice the way you usually would. I make that in a pressure cooker.
Ingredients
- Red kiddney Beans
- 1 onion
- 2 tomatoes
- Ginger
- Garlic
- Green Chillies
- Ghee
- cumin seeds
- Chilli powder
- Tumeric powder
- coriander powder,
- Garam masala,
- Asafoetida (hing)
- dry fenugreek leaves and some cream
- coriander
Preparation
- Soak the beans overnight. Cook them in a pressure cooker. Set aside the water that you cooked them in. Alternatively, get canned ones.
- While the beans are in the pressure cooker, dice an onion and some tomatoes into tiny pieces.
- Crush some ginger, garlic, and green chillies into a paste.
- Once you’ve all of that, grab a pan. Add some ghee. Alternatively, you can use either butter or a combination of butter and oil. Throw in some cumin seeds. Once they start crackling, add the onions. Sauté the onions until they’re golden brown. Make sure not to burn them. Add the paste.
- Cook for 5-15 seconds. Add the tomatoes.
- Sauté until the tomatoes soften. Add chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and asafoetida (hing). Continue sautéing everything. Add the beans. Cook them for a minute or two. Add the water that you set aside earlier. Add salt. Mix well. Cook until it thickens for 10-15 minutes. Mash some beans and continue to let the curry simmer until you get the consistency you want. It should not be too thick or thin.
- Throw in some dry fenugreek leaves and some cream. Turn off the heat. Throw in some freshly chopped coriander and eat it with the rice!
Ingredients
- 4 red apples
- ½ kilos of Tejocote (Mexican Hawthorn)
- 2 cups of sugar cane
- 1 kilo of guayaba
- 2 cinemas sticks
- 2 piloncillo (unrefined sugar cane)
- 6 tamarinds
- 4 liters of water
Preparation
- Boil the tejocotes por a few minutes, take off the peel and cut it half
- In a big pot, boil water with the cinnamon , the piloncillos and the tejocones
- Cut the sugar cane in stripes of four and then in half. Add it to the pot with the pealed tamarinds
- Boil for 20 minutes more or less
- In another pot cook the apples and the guayabas (be careful because these tend to fall apart easily. Cut them in medium size cubes
- Add those to the big pot together with the rest of ingredients
- If wanted, add more sugar and cloves to give it more flavor
“Great-Grandmother Strawinski’s recipe.”
Ready in 2 hours
Serves 12 servings
Ingredients
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 lb. pork or veal
- 1/2 c. cooked rice
- 1 head cabbage
- 1 medium onion, chopped small
- 1 teaspoon of finely chopped garlic
- 1 egg
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cans of tomato sauce
Preparation
- Remove the core from the head of cabbage, medium.
- Scald the cabbage in boiling water. As leaves wilt, remove them -several leaves at a time
- Cool before using
- Cook ½ cup of rice separately . Let it cool
- Saute onion in butter. Until brown and tender.
- Combine onions with meat , egg, rice and seasoning in a large bowl and mix
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- Spread ½ cup of beef mixture on a cabbage leaf. Roll cabbage around beef mixture, tucking in sides to create an envelope around the meat. Should be about 3x5 or 6 inches. More or less
- Let cook
- Place cabbage rolls in a layer atop the chopped cabbage in the casserole dish, season with salt and pepper
- Use 2 cans Del Monte Tomato Sauce , dilute with 2 cans of Water
- Pore tomato mixture over cabbage rolls and cover with aluminum foil
- Cook for about 1 to 1½ hrs.
“Good luck”
“One of my Nåna’s (grandmother’s) favorite Chamoru desserts is Kalamai, a colored corn pudding. My sister and I started making this recipe a couple years ago to surprise our Nåna.”
Ingredients
- Half cup masa
- Half cup sugar
- Half cup + 1 tbsp corn starch
- 1.5 cups thick coconut milk (mix until smooth)
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- half tsp food coloring (any color!)
Preparation
- Turn heat on between low and medium
- Add two cups boiling water
- Stir continuously until the contents become thick
- Place into a pie dish or a similar substitute
- Sprinkle cinnamon on top
“Enjoy!”
“My daughter and I came across a yummy homemade hot chocolate recipe.”
Ingredients
- 4 cups of milk
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/4 cup of sugar
- 1/2 cup of chocolate chips
- 1/4 tsp of vanilla extract
- peppermint- optional
- whip cream- optional
Preparation
- Whisk in each ingredient on the stovetop, one ingredient at a time. Warm on medium heat- DO NOT BOIL.
- I like to add peppermint to my hot chocolate and don’t forget the whip cream on top!
Ingredients
- 8-10 eggs
- 1/2 cup of milk
- 1 tsp of salt
- 1 tsp of pepper
- garlic powder- to taste
- shredded cheese
- sausage, bacon, or veggies- whatever you prefer
- tater tots
Preparation
- Cook sausage or bacon and then cut up into pieces and set aside. Preheat (or turn it down if you have been cooking sausage or bacon) oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x12 pan and spread tater tots around.
- Whip eggs, then add milk, salt, pepper, garlic powder, sh. cheese, and mix. Then add sausage, bacon, or vegetables and mix together.
- Pour mix over tater tots and cook for about 30-45 minutes.
“This is my family’s recipe, so this might not be how every Russian family does it.”
Ingredients
- 1 Cabbage
- 1 Onion
- 3 large carrots
- 2 to 3 Bay leaves
- 1 large potato
- 2 small beats
- 1 Lemon
- Dill and parsley
- Salt
- 2 large boned pork chops
Preparation
- Boil 2 large boned pork chops in salted water for 1 hour (remove foam)
- Prepare the rest while the pork boils:
- Chop 1/2 onion and fry on butter until golden
- Shred 1/3 cabbage (3 tsp of salt and massage to marinate)
- Shred 3 large carrots
- Add 2-3 bay leaves
- Chop 1 large potato
- Juice 1/2 a lemon
- Shred 2 small beats (set aside a small cup with the lemon juice)
- Chop dill and parsley
- Remove the meat and chop into smaller pieces. Remove meat from bones
- Add everything, but the beats, to the pot and boil for 25 more minutes
- Add the side cup of beats and lemon juice for an extra 5 minutes
- *Wash and peel all veggies. To keep potatoes fresh, let sit in water until added*
Cauliflower loaf
“This is my grandma’s recipe and one of my all time favorite foods.”
Ingredients
- 1 cooked cauliflower
- 3 oz of butter
- 1 teaspoon of royal
- 4 oz of grated cheese
- 3 eggs
- bread crums
Preparation
- Drain the cauliflower
- Mix the butter with the egg yolks
- Add the royal , the cheese and lastly the mixed egg whites
- Grease a mold with butter and add the bread crum. Add the mixture and then add more bread crum on top
- Place in the oven at 350 f for 30 minutes to an hour
