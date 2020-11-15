International Recipe Book

Soak some good quality basmati rice.

Soak the beans overnight. Cook them in a pressure cooker. Set aside the water that you cooked them in. Alternatively, get canned ones.

While the beans are in the pressure cooker, dice an onion and some tomatoes into tiny pieces.

Crush some ginger, garlic, and green chillies into a paste.

Once you’ve all of that, grab a pan. Add some ghee. Alternatively, you can use either butter or a combination of butter and oil. Throw in some cumin seeds. Once they start crackling, add the onions. Sauté the onions until they’re golden brown. Make sure not to burn them. Add the paste.

Cook for 5-15 seconds. Add the tomatoes.

Sauté until the tomatoes soften. Add chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and asafoetida (hing). Continue sautéing everything. Add the beans. Cook them for a minute or two. Add the water that you set aside earlier. Add salt. Mix well. Cook until it thickens for 10-15 minutes. Mash some beans and continue to let the curry simmer until you get the consistency you want. It should not be too thick or thin.