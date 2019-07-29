Shuhei Fujita’18 develops energy software

Physics major Shuhei Fujita’18 worked with computer science professor Steve Huss-Lederman to develop software with which to monitor energy consumption in campus buildings in real time.

Professor Paul Stanley and Shuhei recently met up in Japan and climbed Mount Fuji together, along with Ngwe Phyo ’20.