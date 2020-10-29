GetWoke Series

Established in 2016, #GetWoke is an opportunity for our community to engage with pressing social justice issues. The series contextualizes and brings to campus important national conversations, issues, and debates.

Past semesters focused on themes such as climate justice and moving beyond police brutality, which had a semester-long focus on Ava DuVernay’s groundbreaking documentary film 13th and the issue of mass incarceration.

The most recent #GetWoke event, held less than a week before the 2020 election, featured three Beloit College professors as panelists speaking about the impact of voting. It featured a discussion on the history of voting, the effects of COVID, and the importance of understanding swing states.

Earlier this year #GetWoke presented two speakers as part of the Ousley Scholar-in-Residence, which honors the legacy of Grace Ousley the first black woman to graduate from Beloit: Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin.