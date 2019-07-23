Analyzing Power House Energy

Medy Xu Shujie’15 conducted a cost-benefit analysis of replacing the college’s chiller in order to save costs and improve efficiency.

With a major in business economics and a minor in physics, Medy Xu Shujie’15 took classes in environmental physics and environmental studies. Active in campus life, including the track team and dance program, Medy contributed to the sustainability program at Beloit with research into campus building efficiency and heating and cooling options.

Her findings? Replacing the campus’s central chiller would not only reduce cost and improve performance, but make it possible to connect the chiller to residential housing currently not served by a central chiller.

In 2019, Medy received a master’s degree in Environmental Science and Policy from the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago. She currently works as a data analyst for the global advisory and digital services provider ICF.

Paul Stanley

By: Paul Stanley