Top of page

Beloit College

HomePhysics, Engineering, & Astronomy Analyzing Power House Energy

Analyzing Power House Energy

Medy Xu Shujie’15 conducted a cost-benefit analysis of replacing the college’s chiller in order to save costs and improve efficiency. 

With a major in business economics and a minor in physics, Medy Xu Shujie’15 took classes in environmental physics and environmental studies. Active in campus life, including the track team and dance program, Medy contributed to the sustainability program at Beloit with research into campus building efficiency and heating and cooling options.

Her findings? Replacing the campus’s central chiller would not only reduce cost and improve performance, but make it possible to connect the chiller to residential housing currently not served by a central chiller.

In 2019, Medy received a master’s degree in Environmental Science and  Policy from the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago. She currently works as a data analyst for the global advisory and digital services provider ICF.

By: Paul Stanley
July 23, 2019

Share:

Medy Xu Shujie

Related Stories

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×