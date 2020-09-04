Welcome Back, Beloiters

This year’s Convocation was held virtually on Aug. 31, marking the opening of our 174th school year. Attendees heard from Beloit Student Government Co-Presidents Pathik Rupwate’21 and Saad Ahsan’21, who will talked about their innovative approach to our new set of behavioral guidelines and our new Student Statement of Culture. Keynote speaker Dr. Sonya Maria Johnson, the 2020 winner of the Underkofler Award for Excellence in Teaching and professor of religious studies and critical identity studies, discussed “Being a Beloiter and Meeting this Moment.”