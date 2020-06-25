New Math Faculty, Ben Stucky, Joins Project NExT

Ben Stucky was accepted to Project NExT (New Experiences in Teaching), a Mathematical Association of America (MAA) professional development program for new and recent PhDs in the mathematical sciences. He will join a cohort of dozens of new Fellows across the country participating in Zoom workshops and conferences during the 2020-2021 academic year. Project NExT addresses all aspects of an academic career: Improving the teaching and learning of mathematics, engaging in research and scholarship, finding exciting and interesting service opportunities, and participating in professional activities. It also provides the participants with a network of peers and mentors as they assume these responsibilities.