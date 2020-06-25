Top of page

Beloit College

HomeMathematics New Math Faculty, Ben Stucky, Joins Project NExT

New Math Faculty, Ben Stucky, Joins Project NExT

Ben Stucky was accepted to Project NExT (New Experiences in Teaching), a Mathematical Association of America (MAA) professional development program for new and recent PhDs in the mathematical sciences. He will join a cohort of dozens of new Fellows across the country participating in Zoom workshops and conferences during the 2020-2021 academic year. Project NExT addresses all aspects of an academic career: Improving the teaching and learning of mathematics, engaging in research and scholarship, finding exciting and interesting service opportunities, and participating in professional activities. It also provides the participants with a network of peers and mentors as they assume these responsibilities.

June 25, 2020

Share:

Related Stories

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×