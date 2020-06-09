Sophia Nowak awarded Ferwerda Merit Scholarship

Physics major, Sophia Nowak, is honored with the Ferwerda Merit Scholarship

Ferwerda Merit Scholar



Awarded each year to eligible students majoring in the natural sciences who have established a record of academic excellence in their chosen field of study. The James R. Ferwerda Endowed Science Scholarship Fund was established in 1978 by Dr. James Ferwerda, a member of the class of 1953 and a Beloit College trustee, and his wife, Connie.

Sophia was selected as a Ferwerda based on her exceptional progress and performance as a physics major.

As a student with interest in physics, as well as topics in math and computer science, Sophia already finds herself looking forward to attending graduate school, which will enable her to dive even deeper into the areas of study that Beloit College has given her a taste of. She is excited to broaden her horizons through a summer research project with Beloit Professor Obioma Ohia. Sophia also has a love of horses, for both casual riding and show competitions, and a profound commitment to the idea that triangles are the strongest shape.