Fabian Dauzvardis awarded Ferwerda Merit Scholarship

Physics major, Fabian Dauzvardis, is honored with the Ferwerda Merit Scholarship

Awarded each year to eligible students majoring in the natural sciences who have established a record of academic excellence in their chosen field of study. The James R. Ferwerda Endowed Science Scholarship Fund was established in 1978 by Dr. James Ferwerda, a member of the class of 1953 and a Beloit College trustee, and his wife, Connie.

Fabian was selected to continue as a Ferwerda scholar based on his exceptional progress and performance as a physics major.

Fabian plans on pursuing a PhD in chemistry, specifically in nanochemistry or materials science, with the intention of one day becoming a college professor.

June 09, 2020

