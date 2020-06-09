James Wicker awarded R. R. Palmer Teaching Fellowship in Physics

Physics and Engineering student, James Wicker, is awarded the R. R. Palmer Teaching Fellowship in Physics

R. R. Palmer Teaching Fellowship in Physics

The award recognizes an upperclass physics major of high scholarship and potential in teaching for work as a teaching assistant in an introductory course. Established in 1975 by alumni and staff in honor of Professor Palmer’s 70th birthday. Former chair of the physics department, he was known for his boundless energy and enthusiasm for teaching.

James was selected for this prize because of his outstanding work as a department teaching assistant in fall and spring of 2019/2020. He worked to repair and adjust the ten inch telescopes for the introductory astronomy course, and provided assistance to the laboratory portion of the physics 102 course, including equipment set up, circuit construction, working directly with students during the experiments, and providing lab orientation sessions.

James has an internship at the W.M Keck Center at the University of El Paso for the summer, but because of CoViD-19, he is prepared with a backup plan: starting up a business in his garage related to 3-D printing.

In addition to studying physics and engineering, James plays as a pitcher, first baseman, and third baseman for the Beloit College Baseball team. After Beloit he will pursue an engineering Ph.D.; and he is hoping to continue playing baseball after college as well.