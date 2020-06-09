Bronson Balholm awarded R. R. Palmer Teaching Fellowship in Physics and Ferwerda Merit Scholar

Bronson Balholm, a physics and engineering student, wins the R.R. Palmer Teaching Fellowship in Physics and the Ferwerda Merit Scholar awards.

R. R. Palmer Teaching Fellowship in Physics

The award recognizes an upperclass physics major of high scholarship and potential in teaching for work as a teaching assistant in an introductory course. Established in 1975 by alumni and staff in honor of Professor Palmer’s 70th birthday. Former chair of the physics department, he was known for his boundless energy and enthusiasm for teaching.

Bronson was selected for this prize because of his outstanding work as a department teaching assistant in fall and spring of 2019/2020. He worked to repair and adjust the ten-inch telescopes for the introductory astronomy course, and provided assistance to the laboratory portion of the physics 102 course, including equipment set up, circuit construction, working directly with students during the experiments, and providing lab orientation sessions.

Ferwerda Merit Scholar

Awarded each year to eligible students majoring in the natural sciences who have established a record of academic excellence in their chosen field of study. The James R. Ferwerda Endowed Science Scholarship Fund was established in 1978 by Dr. James Ferwerda, a member of the class of 1953 and a Beloit College trustee, and his wife, Connie.

Bronson was selected to continue as a Ferwerda scholar based on his exceptional progress and performance as a physics major.

In addition to studying physics and engineering, Bronson is a catcher for the Beloit College Baseball team. Bronson intends on pursuing a career in aerospace engineering after leaving Beloit.