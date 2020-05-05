Top of page

Separated, but Dancing Together

The Dance Entrepreneurship class curated a virtual dance festival featuring current Beloit students, alumni, and faculty during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dance Professor Gina T’ai’s Dance Entrepreneurship class curated this Virtual WIM Dance Festival in collaboration with the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Spring 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It features professional dance artists from Wisconsin-Illinois-Minnesota (WIM) and includes current Beloit students, alumni, and faculty.

May 05, 2020

