Britney Johnson recognized for academic achievements, dedication to community

An award named for Martha Peterson, Beloit’s 7th college president, has singled out one remarkable graduate each year since 1981.

Members of the Beloit College class of 1981 established the Martha Peterson Prize as a tribute to Beloit’s seventh college president. The prize is awarded to a senior who best exemplifies the college’s liberal arts traditions through academic achievements and as an active contributor to the campus community. Each year, faculty members nominate students for this prize, and members of the senior class vote on the final recipient.

This year’s Martha Peterson Prize goes to Britney Johnson of Addison, Texas!

Britney is a dance major and a versatile performing artist who embodies the spirit of the liberal arts.

She is a senior class officer who is deeply involved in our community as a leader. She is a peer mentor within the Student Excellence and Leadership program, a member of Black Students United, and a high-profile ambassador to the college as a tour guide and coordinator for the Admissions Office.

Nominations describe Britney as “an extremely bright and gifted student who works harder than imaginable.” She is multi-talented as a singer, dancer, choreographer, and actor. As a dance artist, she’s used her liberal arts background to explore important social justice issues, such as women’s empowerment.

Another nominator wrote that Britney “embodies compassion and fearlessness as she strives for social justice. She renews my faith in our collective future.”

Britney pursued a well-rounded education that included studying intensive Hebrew while abroad and simultaneously flourishing in a physically and emotionally rigorous conservatory dance training program at Dance Jerusalem. Her goals include becoming a professional choreographer and creating a group of non-profit dance schools to serve underprivileged children. As another nomination stated, “She has the skills and drive to make these dreams reality.”

Britney’s academic achievements and her qualities as a compassionate and inspirational student leader have served Beloit’s community well. We are delighted to award Britney Johnson the 2020 Martha Peterson Prize.