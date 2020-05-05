Dave DeGeorge’89 named Athletic Director

Dave DeGeorge’89, our award-winning head baseball coach and an inspirational mentor to so many of our past and present students, is the college’s new Athletic Director. He will also continue as our baseball coach.



Dave has a unique Beloit perspective through a set of experiences that are without equal. Dave majored in Creative Writing and played Buccaneer baseball and football when Ed DeGeorge, his father, was our legendary head football coach.

He joined the college’s staff in 1991 to coach baseball, and from then until 2009, he also coached defense and special teams as assistant football coach. His tenure as head baseball coach led the Buccaneers to win Midwest Conference Championship titles in 2009 and 2016, and his coaching has received wide recognition, including Midwest Conference Coach of the Year in 2016.

Recently, Dave has been instrumental in developing and implementing new directions for the college through his participation in Mission Critical Implementation Teams and with AMP. Dave has excelled as a role model and a recognized mentor who connects deeply and meaningfully with our students.

Dave replaces Tim Schmiechen, who served as athletic director for six years and transitioned to a new role as director of development in the Development and Alumni relations division in March.