Inaugural Beloit College Pet Photo Contest Winner announced

After 3,017 ballots and seven rounds, we have a winner! Congratulations to Remi, who is the pet of current student Alyssa Morris on being crowned the inaugural Beloit College Pet Photo Contest CHAMPION!

Remi defeated Valentino in the Finals 51.9 percent to 48.1 percent

Remi’s winning percentages by round:

60.8 percent, 52.6 percent, 51.8 percent, 53.5 percent, 53.4 percent, 51.9 percent

Runner Up:

Valentino, pet of Gail Hartje

Third Place:

Murphy, pet of Betsy Henkel

Fourth Place:

Geneva, pet of Brian Morello

Murphy defeated Geneva in the third place game 50.1 percent to 49.9 percent.