Inaugural Beloit College Pet Photo Contest Winner announced
After 3,017 ballots and seven rounds, we have a winner!
After 3,017 ballots and seven rounds, we have a winner! Congratulations to Remi, who is the pet of current student Alyssa Morris on being crowned the inaugural Beloit College Pet Photo Contest CHAMPION!
Remi defeated Valentino in the Finals 51.9 percent to 48.1 percent
Remi’s winning percentages by round:
60.8 percent, 52.6 percent, 51.8 percent, 53.5 percent, 53.4 percent, 51.9 percent
Runner Up:
Valentino, pet of Gail Hartje
Third Place:
Murphy, pet of Betsy Henkel
Fourth Place:
Geneva, pet of Brian Morello
Murphy defeated Geneva in the third place game 50.1 percent to 49.9 percent.
April 28, 2020