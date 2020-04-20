The Best of Beloiters’ Pet Pals

After two weeks of furocious competition, meet the four pawsome finalists for the Pet Photo Contest!

When asked for pet photos at the end of March, 80 Beloiters eagerly shared pictures of their friends at home. When voting started two weeks ago, hundreds of Beloiters also eagerly participated in the five rounds of voting so far.

Now only four finalists remain, and the winner will be determined this week.

Now that the finals are here, knowing who to vote for is more important than ever. To help you make your final decisions, we’ve collected short “pawfiles” on each of the four finalists.

Meet the Finalists

Geneva

Name Origin : Named after Geneva, Switzerland - her breed has Swiss origins.

: Round 2, 83.1% vs. Ruby Closest Victory: Round 3, 56.3% vs. Scout

Murphy

Name Origin : Just a cute name :)

: Round 2, 65.6% vs. Leo Closest Victory: Round 3, 58.2% vs. Stella

Remi

Name Origin : Short for Remington, his name means good fortune

: Round 2, 60.8% vs. Richard Closest Victory: Sweet Sixteen, 51.8% vs. Paxton

Valentino

Name Origin : He actually has a lot of names, but his demeanor makes this one fitting.

: Round 1, 68% vs. Rainbow Closest Victory: Elite Eight, 51.7% vs. Harper Lee

Nicholas Mischler’14