Flexibility in Data Analytics

Tom Slusher ’12 is motivated by the ever-changing process of working with data.

An Economics and French double major with a Math minor, Tom Slusher is the Manager of Bank Analytics at Cardlytics. On a daily basis, he leads a team of analysts to provide advertiser partners with analytic guidance. His job is to produce standard and custom campaign analyses to prove the success of Cardlytics’ marketing programs. Tom also designs, forecasts, and measures tests of consumer behaviors on Cardlytics’ platforms. From these practices, he’s able to develop new analytic products and methodologies.

Some major projects that he’s been involved in include designing a training program to transition analytics from SAS to R, building self-service custom analytic portal in Tableau, designing and presenting “lunch and learn” analytics for potential clients. The tools that generally assist Tom with his projects are SQL, R, Python, Excel, Tableau, Statistics.

He advises students who are interested in working in the data science field to always be flexible with changing directions since data are unpredictable and they might end up in an ambiguous place. Also, always stay motivated to learn more because working with data is an ever-changing process.

By: Hayley Tran'21